TriNet Group (TNET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect TriNet Group to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $123.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.18.

Insider Activity

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,869 shares of company stock worth $1,829,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,651,000 after buying an additional 61,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,685,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

