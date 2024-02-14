Tronox (TROX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Tronox to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tronox Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Tronox by 1,124.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tronox to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

