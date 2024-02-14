Tronox (TROX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Tronox to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tronox Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Tronox by 1,124.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROX
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tronox
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.