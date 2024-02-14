Truepoint Inc. Acquires 3,382 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29,922.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,186,000 after buying an additional 6,012,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.62. 841,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

