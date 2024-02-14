Truepoint Inc. Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,782,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,061,000 after purchasing an additional 654,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $10.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $751.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $626.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $764.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 77.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

