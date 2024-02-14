Truepoint Inc. Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial accounts for approximately 0.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $149,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,470,000 after buying an additional 939,861 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 644,430 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after buying an additional 440,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.22. 135,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,495. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $127.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.77.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

