Truepoint Inc. Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after buying an additional 138,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,602,000 after acquiring an additional 127,047 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.5 %

AZO traded down $13.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2,713.09. 17,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,653. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,667.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,590.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,857.12.

Get Our Latest Report on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.