Truepoint Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 63,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 394,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VEU traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 722,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

