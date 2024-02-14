UBS Group AG Buys 75,606 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,606 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $52,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after buying an additional 1,346,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after buying an additional 1,248,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,773,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,655 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.