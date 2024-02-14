UBS Group AG Sells 104,546 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,083,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,546 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $61,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.