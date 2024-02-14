UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $172.63 on Friday. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $103.64 and a 52-week high of $205.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.73.

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,325 shares of company stock worth $4,368,737. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

