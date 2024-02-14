UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Bought by StepStone Group LP

StepStone Group LP increased its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. UiPath comprises about 6.7% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. StepStone Group LP owned about 0.32% of UiPath worth $31,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Barclays PLC lifted its position in UiPath by 55.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 344,499 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth $1,417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,234,696 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after buying an additional 210,810 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth $2,359,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 30.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 234,637 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 55,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Up 2.5 %

PATH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,184,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,118,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 597,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,520 over the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

