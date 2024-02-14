Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Loews (NYSE:L) Critical Survey

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Free Report) and Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Unico American and Loews, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A Loews 0 0 1 0 3.00

Loews has a consensus price target of $170.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.81%. Given Loews’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loews is more favorable than Unico American.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Unico American has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Unico American pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12,000.0%. Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Loews pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Unico American shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.4% of Unico American shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Loews shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unico American and Loews’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American $15.48 million 0.00 -$5.67 million N/A N/A Loews $15.90 billion 1.02 $1.43 billion $6.30 11.59

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American.

Profitability

This table compares Unico American and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American N/A N/A N/A Loews 9.02% 9.18% 1.85%

Summary

Loews beats Unico American on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also offers commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it provides group dental, vision, and life insurance policies. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages. It also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and hydrocarbons through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,455 miles of interconnected pipelines; 855 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 199.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas; and eleven salt dome caverns and related brine infrastructure for providing brine supply services. Further, the company operates a chain of 25 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice industries, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

