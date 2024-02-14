United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.80.

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $213.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.47 and a 200-day moving average of $227.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.54.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,676,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,519,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after acquiring an additional 344,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after acquiring an additional 245,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,265,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

