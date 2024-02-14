Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of UPLD opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. Upland Software has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $139.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 209,408 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,185,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,771,000 after acquiring an additional 214,935 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,603,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 690,417 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

