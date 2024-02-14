US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.53

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.53 and last traded at $47.43, with a volume of 692104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on USFD. Barclays decreased their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Get US Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on US Foods

US Foods Trading Down 2.2 %

Insider Transactions at US Foods

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 44.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.