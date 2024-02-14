US Foods (USFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. US Foods has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on USFD. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,021,000 after purchasing an additional 380,446 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,495,000 after purchasing an additional 126,515 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

