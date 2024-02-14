USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Announces Earnings Results

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 153.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

Insider Transactions at USA Compression Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

In other news, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,432,109 shares in the company, valued at $62,942,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 3,589,909 shares of company stock worth $88,594,584 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on USAC. StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

