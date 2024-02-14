Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $232,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $304.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $314.82. The company has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

