Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $40,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

