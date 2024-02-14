Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after purchasing an additional 859,301 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,461,000 after acquiring an additional 640,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.0 %

SHW opened at $307.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

