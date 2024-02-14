Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $304.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $314.82.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

