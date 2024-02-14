Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Raises Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,929,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,489,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.