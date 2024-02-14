Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 262,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 381,475 shares.The stock last traded at $164.95 and had previously closed at $163.30.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average of $150.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after acquiring an additional 141,224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

