Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.73. 273,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,368. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

