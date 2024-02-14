Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.281 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

