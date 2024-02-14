Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) is Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

