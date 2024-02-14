Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Position Trimmed by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,374 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 196,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,717. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.