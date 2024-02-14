Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $188.82

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $188.82 and last traded at $188.82, with a volume of 6251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.78.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.15. The stock has a market cap of $849.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4797 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
