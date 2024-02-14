Ventas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,743 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 356% compared to the typical daily volume of 601 call options.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,314. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,451.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $50,967,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,302,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 263,173 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 277,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

