Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VKTX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,018. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

