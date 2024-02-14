Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the January 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:WAFU opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. Wah Fu Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.88.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

