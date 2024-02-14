Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Short Interest Up 10.9% in January

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 128.86%. Research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

