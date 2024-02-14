Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $156.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.79 and its 200-day moving average is $141.33. Waste Connections has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $158.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
