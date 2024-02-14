Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $156.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.79 and its 200-day moving average is $141.33. Waste Connections has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $158.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 8.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 69.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 15.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

