Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Waste Connections stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.33. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $158.49.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,494 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 126,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

