Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS.

Watsco Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WSO traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $383.47. The stock had a trading volume of 101,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,911. Watsco has a 1 year low of $284.05 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WSO. Stephens boosted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,577,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

