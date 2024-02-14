Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 2.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as low as $48.75 and last traded at $49.33. Approximately 637,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,402,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $434,173.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,552,108.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,310 shares of company stock worth $3,852,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3,978.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,482,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 3,144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 304,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 294,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,369,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 3.32.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

