WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 565,895 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 454,819 shares.The stock last traded at $143.79 and had previously closed at $132.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCC. StockNews.com raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

WESCO International Trading Up 7.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.11.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 76.8% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

