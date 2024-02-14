WEX (NYSE:WEX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $235.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. WEX traded as high as $213.83 and last traded at $212.28, with a volume of 9164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.94.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.05.
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.
