Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WY. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NYSE:WY opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

