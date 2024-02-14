White Pine Capital LLC Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004,560. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

