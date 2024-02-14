White Pine Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,232 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Western New England Bancorp worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 13.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 387,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 32,538 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 27.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $7.84. 72,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Hovde Group downgraded Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

