White Pine Capital LLC Has $559,000 Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,149,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,843 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $527,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,793 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,447,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,596,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,076 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. 238,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,878. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TU shares. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TU

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.