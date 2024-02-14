White Pine Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 772 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.3 %

MCO traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.12. 402,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.