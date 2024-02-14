White Pine Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 235.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,504 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of American Outdoor Brands worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $6,135,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $4,539,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 96,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 51.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 223,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 75,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOUT stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 14,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,822. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.64 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. Equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,267.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,522.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

