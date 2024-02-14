White Pine Capital LLC Sells 33,374 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,374 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Assertio worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Assertio by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,882,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assertio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,111,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Assertio by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,400 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Assertio by 489.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,225,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,436 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth $6,504,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Assertio stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $76.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.96. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

ASRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Assertio from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their target price on Assertio from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

