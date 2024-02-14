White Pine Capital LLC Sells 57,907 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,907 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.58% of DermTech worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DermTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DermTech by 2,543.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 810,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP boosted its stake in DermTech by 159.5% in the second quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 401,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 246,674 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Stock Performance

DMTK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,121. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.58. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

DermTech Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

