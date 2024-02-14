William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $116.89 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 145.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,884 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Insulet worth $116,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Insulet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:PODD opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.76.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
