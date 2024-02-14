William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $44.28 Million Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,931 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of GXO Logistics worth $44,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 131,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 30.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of GXO opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

