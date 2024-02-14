William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,871 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of Berry Global Group worth $47,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 126,111 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,518,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BERY opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

