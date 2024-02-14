William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 10,210 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.18% of Ambarella worth $88,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 39.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Ambarella by 73.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $97.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $211,625.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $211,625.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.